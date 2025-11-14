Arjuna awardee wrestler Pooja Dhanda ties nuptial knot

HISAR: Arjuna awardee wrestler Pooja Dhanda has tied the nuptial knot with the wedding ceremony held at a private resort here.

Pooja, a resident of Sunder Nagar in Hisar, married Abhishek Boora, a businessman from Ghirai village in the district, on Thursday.

A bronze medallist in the 57kg category at the 2018 World Championships in Budapest, Pooja also won silver at the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics and the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, besides a bronze at the 2014 Asian Wrestling Championships.

She is currently employed as a senior wrestling coach with the Haryana Sports Department at Mahavir Stadium, Hisar. Her father, Ajmer Dhanda, retired from the Haryana Animal Husbandry Centre in Hisar.

Pooja said she will continue to be actively involved in wrestling after marriage, focusing on coaching and nurturing young athletes with the aim of helping them win medals at future Olympics.

Many sportspersons, politicians and officials attended the ceremony.

Born in Budana village in Hisar district, Pooja began her sporting journey in judo at Mahavir Stadium before switching to wrestling in 2009. Despite winning several international medals in judo, she was advised by former Indian wrestler and coach Kripashankar Bishnoi to take up wrestling as a career.