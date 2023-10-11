"Arguably the best one-day player of all time": Steven Smith heaps praise on Virat Kohli

NEW DELHI: Before India goes on to face Afghanistan in the ninth match of the ongoing ODI World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, the cricket fraternity joined to shower praise on the 34-year-old Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli.

In a recent video shared on ICC's official Instagram account, cricket players like Vikramjit Singh, Trent Boult, Steven Smith, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid came under the same roof to hail the 34-year-old former India skipper.

The Dutch batsman Vikramjit Singh said everyone loves Virat Kohli while heaping praise on Kohli. "Everyone loves Virat Kohli," Vikramjit Singh said on ICC's video. Kiwi star pacer Trent Boult added that Kohli creates a lot of pressure on the bowler. "He is a quality player who creates a lot of pressure on the bowler," Trent Boult said.

Aussie cricket legend Steven Smith said that Kohli is one of the best one-day players of all time. "Arguably the best one-day player of all time," Steven Smith said.

The India head coach and former player Rahul Dravid said that he has set a benchmark for the players of his generation. "Virat's a legend of the game especially in the ODI format, he has set a benchmark for the players of his generation," Rahul Dravid said.

The 24-year-old star India opener Shubman Gill said that Kohli's hunger and passion for the game is unparalleled. "His hunger and passion for the game is unparalleled. I have not seen anyone who is as hungry and passionate towards the game as him," Shubman Gill said. Star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that the way Kohli practices before a game is unmatchable.

"The discipline he brings to the table, the way he practices before a game is unmatchable," Ashwin said.

In India's first match of the ODI World Cup against Australia, Virat Kohli played a stellar 85-run knock to help India win the game having a disappointing start to the second inning. In the match against Australia, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner opened for the Aussies in the first inning, however, Marsh went for a duck, but Warner (41 runs from 52 balls) and Steven Smith (46 runs from 71 balls) helped Australia to make a crucial 69-run second-wicket partnership.

Soon after Smith's wicket, the Aussies failed to get a hold of the match after the Indian bowling attack showcased a stellar performance. India's three-pronged spin bowling attack of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin put up a magnificent inning and dismissed the Aussies for 199.

Jadeja picked up three wickets. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ashwin scalped one wicket each in the fifth ODI World Cup match. In the second inning, Australia started off well after they dismissed Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas lyer for a duck leaving India at 2/3.

However, Virat Kohli (85 runs from 116 balls) and KL Rahul (97* runs from 115 balls) made a solid 165-run partnership to clinch a six-wicket win against Australia. The match between India and Afghanistan will kick off at 2 PM IST.

