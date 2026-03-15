Another 3 members of Iran's women's soccer team decide against staying in Australia as refugees

The departure leaves three of an initial seven squad members in Australia.

“Overnight, three members of the Iranian Women's Football Team made the decision to join the rest of the team on their journey back to Iran,” Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.

“After telling Australian officials they had made this decision, the players were given repeated chances to talk about their options,” Burke added.

Iran's team arrived in Australia for the Women's Asian Cup last month, before the war in the Middle East began on February 28.