Ancelotti eyes Real stay beyond 2026

MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti said he wanted to remain at Real Madrid beyond 2026 after the Italian inked a two-year contract extension at the Spanish club last week.

The 64-year-old, whose previous contract was due to expire at the end of June, has been at Real since 2021, having previously managed the club from 2013 to 2015. He has won one league title with Real, along with two Champions League trophies and two Club World Cups.

“My contract was up on June 30. The club has decided to do it now because they’re happy with our work,” Ancelotti told reporters on Tuesday ahead of a home game against Mallorca.