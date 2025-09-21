Anand Velkumar wins marathon race, crowned World Champ once again

CHENNAI: Anand Velkumar has been crowned World Champion for the second time after winning the gold medal in the 42km men’s marathon on Sunday at the 2025 Speed Skating World Championships in China.

The victory comes a week after he clinched gold in the 1000m sprint event, making him the first senior medallist for the country at the championships. He had earlier opened his campaign with a bronze in the 500+D sprint event.

Applauding his achievement, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took to X on Sunday to express pride in Tamil Nadu producing athletes who continue to bring glory to the nation.

“Huge applause to our pride Anand Velkumar for winning the historic second gold medal at the 2025 World Championships by clinching the men’s marathon title,” he wrote.

Velkumar stretched his right leg across the finish line and clapped in joy as he bagged his second world title of the season.