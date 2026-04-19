All or nothing ?

Arsenal are currently on 70 points from 32 games, with the hosts City on 64 points from 31 games. Purely from a form guide, and numbers, you would assume that the Gunners are the favourites, but it is rarely the case when it comes to these two sides.

Pep Guardiola is no normal manager; he is, in fact, one of those super managers who has changed football’s outlook. Up against him is his protege, Mikel Arteta. Arteta became the architect for the power-packed Gunners, and he has brought them back to the arena, packed with pennants.

Arteta and Guardiola, however, are not the same sides of the coin but two very holistically different sides of it one likes to keep pushing forward and the other likes his defenders guarding the fort. In a day and age where flashy football has become the trend, and in some cases, the norm, Arteta has kept his mantra utterly simple: ‘Good defence and timely goals will always bring good results’.

But there is also this trend about Arsenal, they start strong before they taper off. A few weeks ago, Arteta’s men were alive in all competitions, and perhaps were outright favourites to win a few too, including the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, before they saw their silverware hopes vanish.