All-India Murugappa-MCC Gold Cup Hockey Tournament: Indian Railways to meet IOC in final

CHENNAI: Defending champion Indian Railways - RSPB overpowered Hockey Association of Odisha 4-0 to power into the final of the 95th All-India Murugappa-MCC Gold Cup Hockey Tournament here on Saturday.

In the final, Railways will play against IOC which got the better of Indian Army-Red 3-2. Railways, which has been in good form in the league phase, was dominant against Odisha and never allowed the semifinal opponent a look-in. Joginder Singh opened the scoring early, finding the back of the net just one minute into the match through a well-executed penalty corner. This early goal set the tone for the remainder of the game, as RSPB maintained relentless pressure on the Odisha defense.

Joginder put the Railways ahead in the opening minute, making him the first player to score in the opening minute of the tournament. Yuvraj Walmiki extended RSPB’s lead in the 16th minute with a brilliant field goal, showcasing his agility and precision. Yuvraj put the team 2-0 ahead. Joginder found the net twice as Railways completed an easy win. His hat-trick solidified his status as the standout performer of the match.

In the second semi-final, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) defeated Indian Army-Red (ARMY) with a close 3-2 victory, securing its spot in the final against Railways RSPB.

After a goalless first half, Aarman Qureshi opened the score with a strike for IOC in the 36th minute.

Sumit Kumar put IOC 2-0 in front with a penalty corner conversion in the 46th minute. Cyril Lugun reduced the margin a minute later, scoring from a penalty stroke, igniting hopes of a comeback.

Gujinder Singh then put IOC two goals ahead when he beat Army custodian in a penalty stroke in the 55th minute.

IOC conceded a goal in the 57th minute but managed to keep Army team at bay to win 3-2 and set up a title clash with the Railways on Sunday.

Results: RSPB-Railways (RSPB) 4 (Joginder Singh 1, 38 and 43; Yuvraj 16) bt Odisha 0; Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) 3 (Aarman Qureshi 36, Sumit Kumar 46, Gujinder Singh 55) bt Indian Army-Red 2 (Cyril Lugun 47, 57)