All India Buchi Babu tournament: Siddharth, Andre guide TNCA President’s XI to win over Gujarat

CHENNAI: Riding on a stupendous show from captain M Siddharth and C Andre Siddarth, TNCA President’s XI earned a five-wicket win over Gujarat in Group B of the All India Buchi Babu tournament in Salem on Thursday.

Resuming from its overnight score of six for two, Gujarat was bundled out for 58 with left-arm spinner Siddharth taking eight for 21, finishing with a match haul of 14 for 97. Siddharth’s second innings spell of 16-6-21-8 was his career best in red-ball cricket. The remaining two wickets were picked up by fellow left-arm spinner P Vignesh (2/29). Set to chase a tricky target of 219, the President’s XI found a saviour in Andre Siddarth who compiled an unbeaten 115 (94b, 15x4, 4x6), his maiden ton. Wicket-keeper KTA Madhava Prasad chipped in with a useful 32 and was involved in a crucial 123-run partnership for the fourth wicket off 129 balls with Andre. Gujarat left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai took four wickets for 87 runs, finishing with a match-haul of 10 for 148. Andre Siddarth was awarded the Player of the Match.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 207 & 124 in 47 overs (Shubham Kushwah 44, Aniketh Reddy 5/46, Tanay Thyagarajann 3/35) lost to Hyderabad 560/6 decl in 129.3 overs (M Abhirath 211, Hima Teja 50, Varun Goud 63*, Rahul Radesh 44, T Ravi Teja 54*). Player of the Match: M Abhirath (Hyderabad). Points: Hyderabad 7 (13); MP 0 (0); Gujarat 371 & 58 in 31 overs (M Siddharth 8/21) lost to TNCA President’s XI 211 & 220/5 in 38.4 overs (C Andre Siddarth 115*, Siddharth Desai 4/87). Player of the Match: C Andre Siddarth (TNCA President’s XI). TNCA President’s XI 6 (9); Gujarat 0 (0); TNCA XI 379 & 286 in 79.2 overs (SR Athish 57, S Lokeshwar 73, RS Mokit Hariharan 52, Tanush Kotian 5/91, Shams Mulani 4/73) vs Mumbai 156 in 63.2 overs (Divyansh Saxena 70, R Sai Kishore 5/36, S Lakshay Jain 3/30) & six for no loss in two overs; Baroda 327 & 9 for no loss in 2 overs vs Chhattisgarh 427 in 136.5 overs (Ayush Pandey 52, Anuj Tiwari 114, Amandeep Khare 66, Gagandeep Singh 77 not out, Raj Limbani 3/61, Bhargav Bhatt 3/96)