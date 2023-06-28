Begin typing your search...

Aliendro, Borja Send River Plate Into Copa Libertadores Last 16

ByIANSIANS|28 Jun 2023 7:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-28 07:15:24.0  )
BUENOS AIRES : Buenos Aires' Rodrigo Aliendro and Miguel Borja scored either side of halftime as River Plate eased into the Copa Libertadores last 16 with a 2-0 home win over The Strongest.

Aliendro put the hosts ahead by rifling a long-range effort into the bottom right corner and Colombian striker Borja doubled the lead with a 90th-minute tap-in on Tuesday.

The result at the Monumental stadium left River second in Group D with 10 points from six games, behind Brazil's Fluminense on goal difference. The Strongest finished fourth with six points, a Xinhua report said.

Meanwhile, Vitor Roque netted two second-half goals as Athletico Paranaense cruised to a 3-0 home victory over Alianza Lima.

Vitor Bueno was also on the scoresheet for the Brazilian side, who secured the Group G leadership with 13 points, three points ahead of Atletico Mineiro.

