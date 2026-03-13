Alcaraz storms into fifth straight Indian Wells semifinal

With a win, the Spanird earned revenge on the Briton, who beat him last November in Paris. Moreover, extended his winning streak to 16 matches in 2026.

With his win, Alcaraz became the third man to reach five consecutive Indian Wells semi-finals, alongside countryman Rafael Nadal (2006-13) and rival Novak Djokovic (2011-16).

Alcaraz and Norrie traded momentum shifts throughout the clash, but the Spaniard largely maintained the upper hand. The first set ended with three breaks of serve across the final four games. Norrie then raced to a 2-0 lead in the second set before Alcaraz responded by tallying four consecutive games, ATP reports.

Producing a mix of baseline hitting with delicate drop shots and superb net play, the World No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings converted his fourth match point to advance after one hour and 33 minutes.