BEIJING: The world number one player and two-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner and current Wimbledon champion and Olympic silver medalist Carlos Alcaraz will be squaring off in the final of China Open on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has a 5-4 lead over Sinner in the ATP Head-to-Head battle. While Sinner defeated China's Yunchaokete Bu in the semifinals, Alcaraz secured a win against Medvedev.

Speaking ahead of the match, Sinner said, as quoted by ATP's official website, "It is going to be a tough match. We know each other very well now, but every match is different, so the situation on the court is also a bit different than it was the last two matches. But let us see. I am happy to be here again in the final."

"My season is going very, very welland playing finals is always a great moment. I just hope tomorrow is going to be a good match from both of us," he added.

Both players are entering into the summit clash with a winning streak, Sinner has a 15-match win streak while Alcaraz has won eight matches in a row.

Sinner is number one in ATP Live to Turin by a massive margin and leads second-placed Alcaraz by a massive 2,990 points. He could be the first Italian to end the year as world number one. In this season, he has a fine win-loss record of 59-6, as compared to Alcaraz's 47-9.

Alcaraz has secured wins in their two meetings this year, a three-set game at Indian Wells and a five-set match at the French Open. Sinner leads the tour with six titles this year, including Grand Slams in Australia and USA.

Alcaraz is also anticipating the battle, saying, "I really like the battles. The toughest matches facing the best players in the world."

Before the semifinal, after winning against Medvedev, Alcaraz was asked if he would like to face Sinner or Buyunchaokete?

"Obviously Bu. I'm not going to lie," Alcaraz said, cracking a smile. "Jannik is the best player in the world right now," he added.

Sinner would join Novak Djokovic as the second player to successfully defend the China Open title and Alcaraz will be aiming to become the fourth player to get the trophy without losing a set, after Marat Safin, Djokovic and Andy Murray.