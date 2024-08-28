Al-Hilal sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City

PARIS: Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal completed the signing of the Portuguese international Joao Cancelo from Premier League champions Manchester City on a three-year deal.

Cancelo joined City from Juventus in the summer of 2019 and won the Premier League title and Carabao Cup in each of his first two seasons at the Club.

He also made 26 appearances in the 2022/23 season before switching to Bayern Munich on loan in the January transfer window. The 30-year-old then spent the entire 2023/24 campaign on loan in Spain with Barcelona.

In total, Cancelo made 154 appearances for City, scoring nine goals for Pep Guardiola’s side and now moves to the Saudi Pro League for a fresh challenge.

Cancelo made 43 appearances in the 2020/21 season and 52 appearances in the 2021/22 season when City won the Premier League titles as well as the first half of their historic Treble season before moving on loan to Bayern.

Cancelo won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup at the Etihad Stadium.