Ajith Ram bowls Trotters to a three-wicket victory over AGORC

CHENNAI: S Ajith Ram’s spell of five for 35 paved the way for a thrilling three-wicket victory for Globe Trotters over AGORC on the second day of the tenth and penultimate round of the TNCA First Division League here on Friday.

After conceding a slender two-run lead, Trotters, spearheaded by Ajith Ram and left-arm spinner Monish Satish (3/23), bundled out AGORC for 81. Set to chase 84, Trotters made a heavy weather of it before scraping home thanks to wicket-keeper S Ganesh scoring an unbeaten 30.

Elsewhere, Young Stars earned a thumping 176-run win over Grand Slam. Required to chase 218, Grand Slam was skittled out for a measly 41 with off-spinner C Hari Nishaanth taking four wickets for eight runs.

B Aparajith

Meanwhile, UFCC (T Nagar) cruised to a 10-wicket win over India Pistons. After securing a lead of 100, UFCC dismissed Pistons for 155 with spinner Dharmendra Jadeja taking five for 50.



In another match, Jolly Rovers consolidated its lead over Sea Hawks by reaching 486 for five with B Aparajith scoring 148 (259b, 10x4, 3x6), his third ton of the season, and opener R Vimal Khumar scoring 124 (199b, 15x4, 1x6). Vimal and Aparajith added 214 runs for the second wicket in 331 balls.

BRIEF SCORES: AGORC 147 & 81 in 22.5 overs (S Ajith Ram 5/35, Monish Satish 3/23) lost to Globe Trotters 145 in 43.3 overs (Bhargav Merai 47, Vignesh Kannan 4/51, S Bhargav 3/51) & 84/7 in 23 overs (S Bhargav 3/36). Points: Trotters 6 (29); AG 0 (9); Alwarpet 371 in 95.5 overs (S Radhakrishnan 99, S Rithik Easwaran 103, P Saravana Kumar 6/54) & 40 for no loss in 15 overs vs MRC ‘A’ 176 in 59.4 overs (NS Harish 3/16, Jalaj Saxena 3/54); Young Stars 167 & 157 in 46.5 overs (Ganesh Satish 43, Rahil Shah 4/44) bt Grand Slam 107 & 41 in 22.4 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 4/8). Young Stars 6 (25); Grand Slam 0 (26); Nelson 227 & 28/1 in 13 overs vs Vijay 212 in 73.2 overs (N Jagadeesan 70, W Antony Dhas 3/48, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 3/37); India Pistons 93 & 155 in 41 overs (K Deeban Lingesh 48, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/50, B Aaditya 3/60) lost to UFCC (T Nagar) 193 in 55 overs (M Abhinav 45, Rajwinder Singh 4/60, S Guru Raghavendran 3/9) & 56 for no loss in 12.5 overs. UFCC(T Nagar) 6 (44); India Pistons 0 (21); Sea Hawks 145 vs Jolly Rovers 486/5 in 125 overs(R Vimal Khumar 124, B Aparajith 148, Akshay Wadkar 68, R Sonu Yadav 42 batting)