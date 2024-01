Ajay’s effort goes in vain

CHENNAI: Sri Vaishnavi CC earned a 20-run win over Parthasarathy MCC in the third division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Right-arm medium pacer V Ajay’s stellar effort of six for 15 went in vain. Batting first, Sri Vaishnavi scored 122 with Jeffrey Roshan scoring an unbeaten 39. K Dharshan Kumar took three wickets for 46 runs. In reply, Parthasarathy MCC was bundled out for 102 with A Parthiban taking three for 34.

BRIEF SCORES: III Division: Sri Vaishnavi CC 122 in 30 overs (Jeffrey Roshan 39*, S Elamugil 29, V Ajay 6/15, K Dharshan Kumar 3/46) bt Parthasarathy MCC 102 in 30 overs (A Parthiban 3/34)