Ajay, Naushad Shafi pile on runs for Young Stars against Pistons

CHENNAI: A huge 398-run partnership for the fifth wicket between J Ajay Chetan and Naushad Shafi Shaik helped Young Stars declare its first innings at 496 for five against India Pistons on the second day of the ninth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Saturday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 269 for four, Young Stars dominated the second day’s first session with Shafi Shaik 250 (317b, 27x4, 3x6), and Ajay Chetan 162 not out (342b, 17x4, 2x6) making short work of the Pistons bowlers. At stumps, Pistons reached 149 for three with opener D Prashanth Prabhu scoring 65 (90b, 11x4).

Dharmendra Jadeja

Elsewhere, Dharmendra Jadeja of UFCC (T Nagar) took five for 67, his fifth fifer, to limit Alwarpet to 264. Jadeja found good support from fellow left-arm spinner B Aaditya who scalped four wickets for 84 runs. Ankeet Bawane top-scored for Alwarpet with 93 (146b, 10x4, 1x6). At close of play, UFCC was 56 for three, with a lead of 10 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Young Stars 496/5 decl in 130 overs (J Ajay Chetan 162*, Naushad Shafi Shaik 250) vs India Pistons 149/3 in 47 overs (D Prashanth Prabhu 65); UFCC (T Nagar) 218 & 56/3 in 23 overs vs Alwarpet 264 in 89.3 overs (S Radhakrishnan 58, Ankeet Bawane 93, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/67, B Aaditya 4/84); MRC ‘A’ 177 & 67/4 in 19 overs vs Nelson 165 in 66.1 overs (Shoaib Mohd. Khan 82 not out, Sunny Sandhu 3/18, P Saravana Kumar 3/50); Sea Hawks 221 & 212/8 decl in 50 overs (Himmat Singh 65, M Vishal 43, R Sanjay 44, Monish Satish 3/52, RS Mokit Hariharan 3/76) vs Globe Trotters 87 in 31.4 overs (R Aushik Srinivas 7/38) & 43/2 in 18 overs; Jolly Rovers 147 & 162/4 in 56 overs (R Vimal Khumar 59, Dhruv Shorey 49 batting) vs Grand Slam 203 in 69.2 overs (Sanjeet Desai 77, DT Chandrasekar 4/71, S Lakshay Jain 3/34); AGORC 180 & 32/4 in 13 overs vs Vijay 301/8 decl in 97 overs (B Sachin 45, Daryl Ferrario 127 not out, Vivek Ravi 47, Vignesh Kannan 3/70)