AIFF technical committee recommends Chaoba Devi as coach of senior women's team

NEW DELHI: The technical committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has recommended former international Langam Chaoba Devi as the head coach of the senior women’s national football team following her successful stint during the Turkish Women's Cup in February this year.

The committee took the decision after consultation during a meeting, chaired by IM Vijayan and held virtually, on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by members of the Technical Committee, which includes Pinky Bompal Magar, Shabbir Ali, Victor Amalraj, Santosh Singh, and Climax Lawrence. The AIFF Technical Director Syed Sabir Pasha was present in the meeting.

After extensive deliberations, the committee recommended Langam Chaoba Devi as the head coach of the senior women’s national team. It also recommended Priya P V and Ronibala Chanu as the assistant and goalkeeping coaches, respectively, for the senior women’s national team. All three coaches recommended by the technical committee did duty for the senior women’s team during the Turkish Women’s Cup in Alanya, Turkey, in February this year.

The committee discussed the appointments of the coaches for the men’s U16 and men’s U19 teams. After going through the applications received, the committee recommended the following names:

U16 Men’s National Team:

Head Coach: Ishfaq Ahmed

Assistant Coach: Yan Cheng Law

Goalkeeping Coach: Mohammed Zakeer Hussain

U19 Men’s National Team:

Head Coach: Ranjan Chaudhuri

Goalkeeping Coach: Sandip Nandy.