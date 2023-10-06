AIFF extends Stimac’s contract for two years

NEW DELHI: Senior national team head coach Igor Stimac’s contract has been extended until 2026, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Thursday, rewarding him for overseeing three title triumphs this year.

As per the contract, the Croatian will automatically get an extension by another two years if India qualifies for the third round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Former India stopper Mahesh Gawli, the assistant coach of the senior men’s team, was appointed as the head coach of the men’s U-23 team.

“The federation, the members have decided to extend the contract of our national team coach, Igor Stimac, until the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. We have agreed to this, agreed to continue as one team,” AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran told the media.

Stimac was seated beside Prabhakaran and Gawli as the top AIFF official made the announcement.

Most recently, Stimac guided the Indian men’s team to the round of 16 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. It is the first time in 13 years that the team has progressed thus far in the continental showpiece.

“We are seeking to ensure stability in the national team. What we have experienced in the last few months, winning back-to-back tournaments, the performance on the pitch, even in the Kings Cup match against Iraq was great,”

“We can only progress, we can only improve from here. The process cannot be halted in between,” Prabhakaran said.