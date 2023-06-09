AG’s Office, Indian Bank post wins in CFA league

CHENNAI: AG’s Office registered a 2-0 win over Income Tax in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Thursday. After a goalless first half, Reagan and Sasikumar scored in the 47th and 78th minute respectively to secure the victory for AG’s Office. In another match, Indian Bank defeated Integral Coach Factory (ICF) by a 2-0 scoreline, thanks to goals from Kamalesh (67th minute) and Ganeshan (90th minute). In the next match on Friday, Swaraj FC will face Nethaji FC.