After winning 3 golds in world carrom championship girl from Tamil Nadu appeal for home and job

CHENNAI: In an emotional interaction at Chennai International Airport, Kirthana, a carrom champion who clinched three gold medals at the 7th Carrom World Cup in the Maldives, made a heartfelt appeal for a government job and a house for her impoverished family.

The World Cup, which saw participation from 150 players across 17 nations, witnessed a dominant performance by the Indian women's team, featuring Tamil Nadu players Kirthana, Kasima, and Mithra.

Kirthana emerged as the star of the tournament, achieving a remarkable golden hat-trick. She won gold in the Women's Singles by defeating fellow Indian Kajal Kumari. Teaming up with Kajal Kumari, she secured another gold in the Women's Doubles, and she was also part of the four-member Indian women's team that won the Team Event gold.

Overall, Tamil Nadu players shone brightly: Kirthana with three golds, Kasima with a gold, silver, and bronze, and Mithra with a gold and a silver.

Upon their arrival, the athletes were given a rousing welcome by officials from the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and their family members.

Speaking to reporters, an overwhelmed Kirthana expressed pride in winning three golds for India but also highlighted her family's dire circumstances. "Our family is very, very poor. I have only studied up to the 10th standard. I request that arrangements be made for me to get a government job," she said.

She revealed that Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had been instrumental in her participation. "When I was worried about how I would go to the competition, considering our family's situation, the Deputy CM provided Rs. 1.5 lakh. Only because of that was I able to go to the Maldives and compete," Kirthana stated.

Making a poignant appeal, she added, "We don't even have space to sleep in our house. Therefore, we should be provided with our own house."

Ending on an inspirational note, the champion said, "Just as I have competed, won, and brought glory for the nation, I hope other youth from Tamil Nadu will also come forward enthusiastically to play for the country, win medals, and bring honour."