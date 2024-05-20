Abhishek stars in WABCO India RC win

CHENNAI: VR Abhishek’s unbeaten 101 helped WABCO India RC beat Jaya Education Group RC by 15 runs in the third division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Batting first, WABCO India scored 191 for three in 30 overs with Abhishek scoring 101 not out (96b, 5x4, 1x6). He received good support from AS Surya Prakash scoring an unbeaten 61. In reply, Jaya Education Group RC was restricted to 176 for 8 with P Natarajan taking four wickets for 39.

Brief scores: II Division: Pattabiram CA 111 in 27 overs (L Karthikeyan 29, Dennis Michael Joseph 4/21) lost to Wheels India RC 112/6 in 16.3 overs (R Gowtham 40, Mohammed Bakkathullah 32*, L Karthikeyan 3/41)

III Division: WABCO India RC 191/3 in 30 overs (VR Abhishek 101*, AS Surya Prakash 61*) bt Jaya Education Group RC 176/8 in 30 overs (V Hari Prasath 26, S Prabhu 34, M Dinesh Kumar 34, Ponnivalavan Natarajan 4/39); Stag CC 177/6 in 30 overs (VH Jaeswan 30, P Sanjay Kumar 44, C Gideon 51*, S Judian Benhur 3/58) bt Parthasarathy MCC 176/8 in 30 overs (S Judian Benhur 52, VS Abhinav 54, S Thiru Vignesh 27)