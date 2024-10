Abhinav named captain of TN Cooch Behar side

CHENNAI: K Abhinav has been appointed captain of Tamil Nadu state U-19 team to participate in the Cooch Behar Trophy match against Punjab to be held at Mohali from November 6.

Squad: K Abhinav (captain), S Shrenik (wk, vice-captain), Akshay Rajendra Sarangdhar, Kiran Karthikeyan, RK Jayant, LR Nawin, Hari K Pandya, S Prakashraj, J Hemchudeshan, R Pravin, B Sandeep, BK Kishore, D Deepesh, B Sachin, D Alfred Jacob, A Jones