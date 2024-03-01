A look at top five players ready to capture first-career Indian Wells title in 2024

MUMBAI: The 2024 BNP Paribas Open also known as Indian Wells is just around the corner with the world's best players to compete in the 47th edition of the ATP Masters 1000 event. The qualifying rounds for the ATP Masters 1000 event will begin on March 3, followed by the main draw on March 6. Here are five players to watch at Indian Wells who might win the trophy for the first time after having successful seasons in 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka Sabalenka's 2023 season was nothing short of spectacular, as the hard-hitting superstar won her first major title at the Australian Open and rose to her first World No. 1 rating. She again won the Australian Open in 2024. She came close to winning the Indian Wells title with a tight loss to Elena Rybakina last year. After losing out on the title in 2023, Sabalenka is unquestionably one of the favourites to capture the trophy in the desert in March.





Coco Gauff The American prodigy had the most memorable event of her young career this autumn, winning the 2023 US Open championship, giving her a sought maiden Grand Slam triumph. Gauff's championship run at Flushing Meadows propelled her to the World No. 3 ranking, earning her a spot in WTA Finals. Gauff's 20th birthday will fall during the final stages of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, and what better way to celebrate than with her maiden Indian Wells title.





Jessica Pegula Pegula was one match away from winning the 2023 WTA Finals, which would have been her career highlight. Although she finally lost against the unwavering Iga Swiatek, Pegula demonstrated in 2023 that she remains one of the tour's most formidable powers. Her focus will move to Indian Wells next March, a critical moment in capturing that long-awaited hallmark championship on home turf.





Ons Jabeur Jabeur's quick exit from the WTA Finals meant she finished the season ranked 6th in the world. With his success on clay and a spin-heavy style, Jabeur's skill set seems tailor-made for Indian Wells' slower courts. Jabeur has struggled in her previous Indian Wells performances due to injuries and a few unlucky draws, but 2024 might be the year she finally breaks through.





Maria Sakkari Maria Sakkari's last two appearances at Indian Wells have been among her most successful. After coming up just short in the 2022 final, Sakkari had another excellent run in the desert, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Aryna Sabalenka. Sakkari will be ready for her Indian Wells debut, given her good track record in Tennis Paradise and renewed confidence after winning a 1000 title.



















