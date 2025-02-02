Begin typing your search...
5th T20I: England wins the toss, opts to bowl against India
CHENNAI: England won the toss and opted field against India in the fifth T20I here on Sunday.
Teams:
India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.
England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jos Buttler, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jacob Bethell, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood.
