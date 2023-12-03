5th T20I: Chahar off to attend a medical emergency as Australia elect to bowl

BENGALURU: Pace bowler Deepak Chahar had to pull out of the fifth T20I due to a medical emergency back home as Australia won the toss and elected to field first in the inconsequential final match of the series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav informed at the toss that Chahar has flown back home due to a medical emergency. Arshdeep Singh has taken his place in the playing XI.

Australia captain Matthew Wade some rain is expected later in the evening and therefore they would like to bowl first.

"Some rain in the air, and the wicket is tacky, so want to field. Nathan Ellis comes in for (Cameron) Green so let's see what we can do. A lot of the World Cup guys went home and so exciting times for the young players to put their hand up. Nice to have some stability," said Wade at the toss.

Yadav said he too would have liked to bowl first but added that he does not mind losing the toss till they are winning the matches.

"We would have loved to bowl. As long as we are losing the toss and winning, we don't mind. I have told them the same thing, don't change anything. There is another chance to play international cricket in front of such a fantastic crowd, so just go out and express. The batting unit has delivered. Have told them to believe in themselves," said Yadav.

Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (wk, c), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.