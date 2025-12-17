Begin typing your search...
4th T20I: Toss delayed due to fog
The decision was taken as a thick layer of smog will create hindrance for the fielders if the balls are hit in the air.
LUCKNOW: The toss for the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was on Wednesday delayed due to fog engulfing the Ekana Stadium.
The next inspection is at 6:50 pm.
The BCCI's Tours and Fixtures Committee's decision to slot matches in the eastern and northern regions of the country during winters has certainly come under scanner.
