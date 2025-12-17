Begin typing your search...

    4th T20I: Toss delayed due to fog

    The decision was taken as a thick layer of smog will create hindrance for the fielders if the balls are hit in the air.

    AuthorPTIPTI|17 Dec 2025 7:11 PM IST
    4th T20I: Toss delayed due to fog
    X

    India's Hardik Pandya, centre, ahead of the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 (PTI) 

    LUCKNOW: The toss for the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was on Wednesday delayed due to fog engulfing the Ekana Stadium.

    The decision was taken as a thick layer of smog will create hindrance for the fielders if the balls are hit in the air.

    The next inspection is at 6:50 pm.

    The BCCI's Tours and Fixtures Committee's decision to slot matches in the eastern and northern regions of the country during winters has certainly come under scanner.

    T20I matchSouth Africafog
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X