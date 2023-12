4th T20I: Australia wins toss and opts to bowl first against India

CHENNAI: Australia has won the toss and decided to bowl against India in the 4th T20I match in Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Friday.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia (Playing XI): Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha