30 days to go for Euros 2024, Kartik Aaryan and Sony Sports launch new campaign film

MUMBAI: 30 days ahead of UEFA EURO 2024, the biggest football festival of the year, Sony Sports Network has launched its blockbuster campaign “Universe Ka Sabse Bada Football Festival of 2024” featuring its brand ambassador for football, Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan. The champion can be seen assuming a dual role in the enthralling campaign film which raises the bar of anticipation for the quadrennial tournament.

"It’s a pleasure to be associated with Sony Sports Network for this amazing campaign for the UEFA EURO which is the biggest footballing event of 2024. Being a football fan, this campaign is particularly close to my heart. I enjoyed playing an alien for the first time in my life and for this spectacular campaign,” said Kartik to Sony Media.

The campaign film which is high on visual effects encapsulates the level of enthusiasm of fans for UEFA EURO 2024 and provides a glimpse of what ‘the biggest footballing event’ will bring to the table. The film is a visual delight on Indian television and features Kartik Aaryan, who for the first time dons the avatar of an alien from outer space, is intrigued by the celebrations on Earth, and decides to join the festival of football. The alien finds his identical self in a human form. The duo then joins hands along with thousands of other fans to celebrate their favourite European teams and players participating in the tournament.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA EURO 2024 in India. Fans can catch the action live on Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD, Sony Ten 5 SD & HD.