2W National Racing Championship: Exciting rivalries set to reboot in Round 2

COIMBATORE: With a card of 20 races across 11 categories and to be contested by 152 entrants, the three-day Rolon Round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2025, commencing at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Friday, August 1, offers a highly competitive fare that will showcase the cream of country’s talent.

Headlining the card is the double-header in the premium Pro-Stock 301-400cc class that, in the previous round in June at the Madras International Circuit, dished out thrilling races. Pune’s 18-year-old Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing), currently third in the Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (TVS Asia) and Hyderabad’s Rahil Pillarisetty (RACR Castrol Power1), who at 27 has found fresh wind in his sails on his favoured Yamaha R3 after a few up-and-down seasons astride a KTM, won a race apiece.

The pair will have to reckon with fierce competition from Petronas TVS Racing duo, Bengaluru’s Chiranth Vishwanath and Alwin Sundar from Chennai. Also in the fray is another Chennai rider, 45-year-old multiple National champion Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1), a perennial podium contender.

The Pro-Stock 165-300cc class, which made its Championship debut with a grid of 12 Petronas TVS Racing’s factory-supported GP 200R machines based on Apache RTR 200 4V bikes, also created a buzz. Bengaluru teenager Savion Sabu (Mad Rabbit Racing) won the lone race (the scheduled second race was cancelled due to rains) holding off a bunch of experienced riders.

Joining the championship for the second round is the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate class introduced this season. The rest of the grids remain unchanged with the two Novice classes – Stock 301-400cc and Stock 165cc, both with large grids – besides the Girls (Stock 165cc) which has Chennai’s Ann Jennifer (Motul Sparks Racing) bidding to reclaim national title that she last won in 2020.

Ann Jennifer won both races in Round-1 ahead of defending champion Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing). Also on the grid are two other former National champions, Puducherry’s Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1) and Chennai’s Ryhana Bee (KYT Helmet ISBK Racing) who missed the first round.