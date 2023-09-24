2nd ODI: Australia wins toss, opts to bowl first against India

CHENNAI: Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second ODI match on Sunday at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Playing XI:

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson.