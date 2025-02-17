23rd National Para Athletics kicks off in Chennai with highest participation

CHENNAI: The 23rd National Para Athletics Championship commenced on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The prestigious event is being actively supported by the Tamil Nadu Government and will run till February 20.

The championship has drawn an impressive 1,476 para-athletes from across India, competing in 155 events under 30 teams, making it one of the largest para-athletics gatherings in the country.

The event is being conducted smoothly with the efforts of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), led by Devendra Jhajharia, and the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association (TNPSA), headed by Chandrasekar Rajan.

Other key office-bearers, including Satya Prakash Sangwan and Jayawant Gundu Hamanawar, have also contributed significantly to ensuring the seamless execution of the championship.

Speaking about the championship, PCI President Devendra Jhajharia: "We are confident that this championship in Chennai will set new benchmarks for para-athletic competitions in India. With an impressive 1,476 para-athletes competing in 155 events, this tournament reflects the rapid growth and increasing competitiveness of para-sports in the country. With world-class facilities and a commitment to inclusivity, we are witnessing a new era for Indian para-athletics."

Adding further TNPSA President Chandrasekar Rajan said, “The unwavering support from the Tamil Nadu Government has been instrumental in making this event a resounding success. This championship not only showcases extraordinary talent but also reinforces our commitment to empowering para-athletes nationwide."

Among the top athletes competing for glory are Sumit Antil in the javelin, Manoj Sabapathy in wheelchair racing, Manoj Singaraj in the shot put, Mariyappan Thangapan in the high jump, Muthu Raja in the shot put, Hokato Sema in the shot put and Navdeep Singh in the javelin, Yogesh Kathuniya in discus throw amongst others.

This championship not only highlights the incredible talent and resilience of para-athletes but also serves as a platform to promote inclusivity and excellence in Indian sports.