2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: McLaren on verge of beating Ferrari for constructors' title

CHENNAI: The World Constructors Championship (WCC) isn’t just a sideshow—it’s the core of the sport. While the driver’s crown carries the prestige and glamour, the Constructors’ title is where the big rewards lie.

Million dollars in prize money and the bragging rights for being the best engineering team capable of crafting a machinery that excels across a grueling 24-race calendar, each track demanding unique dynamics, precision and adaptability from the car.

As the Formula One bandwagon regroups one final time in the season-finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, two iconic teams—McLaren and Ferrari—have the chance to earn the constructors’ crown, with McLaren holding a 21-point lead heading into Sunday.

To compound Ferrari’s challenge, Charles Leclerc got his lap time deleted in qualifying and now will start the race plum last owing to his 10-place grid penalty which now puts the Maranello outfit hoping for a miracle in its title race.

Perfect Saturday for Papayas

McLaren had the perfect qualifying session as its drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri occupied the front row with their near rival Ferrari's Carlos Sainz completing the top three. It was a crazy end to the qualifying session, as we have a Haas of Nico Hulkenburg sitting in fourth ahead of four-time champion Max Verstappen.

Ferrari needs to outscore McLaren by 22 points and hope that something happens to the papaya cars. But even if McLaren score points, Ferrari would need to have both cars finish in front of two McLarens.

But we have seen miracles happen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, be it the 2021 battle between Max and Lewis, 2016 battle between the Silver Arrows and many more.

“I believe in miracles. Sometimes again, it makes our life very difficult, that's for sure,” said Charles Leclerc, after qualifying session.

Season of goodbyes

The Sunday race will mark the swansong of the sport’s successful partnership as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes after his remarkable 12-year journey with the German team and join Ferrari for next season.

Carlos Sainz will don the red outfit for one last time as he will be joining Williams. He was nothing short of good in his four-year stint with the Scuderia, but think about it—stepping into Sebastian Vettel’s shoes at Ferrari and being replaced by a seven-time champion? That’s a pretty epic milestone to have on your resume.

Constructors’ Standings

McLaren- 640 points

Ferrari- 619 points

Battle for Runners’ Up

Lando Norris - 349 points

Charles Leclerc - 341 points

Titles won by both teams

McLaren - 8

Ferrari - 16

2008 - Last time Ferrari won the title

1998 - Last time McLaren won the title