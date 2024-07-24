20-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff named USA's flag bearer for Paris Olympics, to join LeBron James

CHENNAI: World Number Two and reigning champion of the US Open Coco Gauff has been handed the honour of carrying the USA flag alongside basketball star LeBron James, 39, at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, set to be hosted on July 26.

Gauff, 20, had won her first Grand Slam titles in both singles and doubles over the past year, and at the US Open last year, she became the youngest American ever to win a Grand Slam title.

Expressing her happiness on social media platform X, Gauff said, "I just want to say thank you to my fellow Team USA Olympians/athletes for voting and choosing me for this incredible honor to be the flag bearer for the opening ceremony. Thank you so much. I am incredibly honored."

She, who is based in Florida, had made the American team for the Tokyo Games three years ago as a teenager but had to sit out those Olympics as she tested positive for COVID-19.

Gauff is seeded No. 2 in singles, matching her current WTA ranking behind No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland. She and her usual doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, are seeded No. 1 in women’s doubles.

She is also expected to compete in mixed doubles at the upcoming Paris Olympics. However, pairings for this event have yet to be announced.

(With inputs from Bureau, AP)