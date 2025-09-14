2 new security camps set up in remote areas of Naxal-hit Bijapur

RAIPUR: Two new CRPF camps have been set up at strategically important locations in Chhattisgarh's Naxalite-hit Bijapur district to address the security vacuum and facilitate development works, police said on Sunday.

With this, 36 security camps have been set up in the district since January 2024. During this period, 193 Maoists have been neutralised, 496 surrendered, and 900 were arrested, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav told PTI.

The setting up of camps is aimed at providing basic facilities and security to villagers under the Chhattisgarh government's "Niyad Nella Nar" (your good village) scheme, he said.

While one 'Surakhsa evam Jan Suvidha Camp' (security and public facility camp) was established in Ullur village by district police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on September 9, another one was set up in Chillamarka village on September 11, both located under Bhopalpatnam police station limits, he said.

The camp in Ullur will be the Forward Operating Base of the CRPF's 62nd battalion and the other one of its 22nd battalion, the official said.

Despite adverse weather and difficult geographical conditions, the security forces displayed indomitable courage and successfully established the two new camps. The move is not only strategically important, but will also strengthen the pace of regional development, the official said.

These camps will help in connecting Bhopalpatnam to Farsegarh, Sandra (in Bijapur) and Gadchiroli (in neighbouring Maharashtra) and put a check on inter-state activities of Maoists.

Besides, these will also facilitate the construction of roads to connect villages of the Indravati National Park area, he said.

These camps will help ensure villagers have access to health, education, electricity, drinking water, PDS (public distribution system) shops, mobile network, roads and bridges, the official said.