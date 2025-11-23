Sekarbabu carries CM's message on Sathya Sai Babas centenary.

CHENNAI: State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekarbabu on Sunday participated in the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba held at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

During the ceremony, the minister presented a special congratulatory message from Chief Minister MK Stalin to RJ Rathnakar, managing trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

In the message, the Chief Minister fondly recalled Sathya Sai Baba's remarkable humanitarian contributions, including his extensive free medical services that benefitted millions of underprivileged people.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Baba's role as a bridge between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during discussions on sharing Krishna river water, noting that his guidance fostered cooperation and goodwill between the two States.

Extending warm wishes, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the welfare initiatives carried forward in Sathya Sai Baba's name would continue to inspire and serve humanity for generations.