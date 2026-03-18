Vijay dismisses alliance rumours, reaffirms commitment to secular principles

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay on Wednesday dismissed speculation about possible political alliances and reiterated that his party would not compromise on its secular and social justice principles.
Addressing the gathering at the Iftar party organised by TVK at Mamallapuram, he said several rumours had been circulating since his entry into politics, including claims that he belonged to one political “team” or another.
Vijay said it was already clear that he represented the “people’s team” and not any particular political camp. According to him, when attempts to spread other allegations did not succeed, some had begun spreading “false propaganda” claiming that he would join one alliance or another.
He said such reports might have caused confusion among the public, and therefore clarified his stand again openly.
“We will never compromise on our secular ideology or our commitment to social justice. We remain firm that the government must be formed under our leadership,” he said.
Recalling his remarks at the party’s first conference, Vijay said there would be no compromises in politics for anyone or for any reason. “There is no question of any such negotiations,” he added.
His clarification came a day after the party’s general secretary (election management) Aadhav Arjuna claimed that Vijay had been offered the Chief Minister’s post and an equal share of seats as part of an alliance, but had rejected the proposal.
Addressing a party rally in Chennai on Tuesday, Arjuna said Vijay would not succumb to pressure from Delhi for the sake of the Chief Minister’s post.
“They gave us all kinds of offers, from 50 to 90 seats. But all that Vijay said was that he wanted the trust of the people and not the post,” he said.
Arjuna’s remarks came amid media reports suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party had been holding secret talks with the TVK.
Vijay also extended Ramzan greetings to his Muslim brothers and sisters.