Vijay dismisses alliance rumours, reaffirms commitment to secular principles

Addressing the gathering at the Iftar party organised by TVK at Mamallapuram, he said several rumours had been circulating since his entry into politics, including claims that he belonged to one political “team” or another.

Vijay said it was already clear that he represented the “people’s team” and not any particular political camp. According to him, when attempts to spread other allegations did not succeed, some had begun spreading “false propaganda” claiming that he would join one alliance or another.

He said such reports might have caused confusion among the public, and therefore clarified his stand again openly.

“We will never compromise on our secular ideology or our commitment to social justice. We remain firm that the government must be formed under our leadership,” he said.