TN elections 2026: NDA alliance finalises seat sharing; BJP to contest from 27 seats

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK is likely to finalise the seats with the CPM, DMDK and other parties in its led Secular Progressive Alliance soon. They already finalised the pact with the Congress providing it 28 seats while the CPI was given five seats.

However, as DT Next had reported last week, the Congress party submitted a list of 39 preferred constituencies, selected by Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, many of which in the capital city would be tough to meet, as they would upset the constituencies cultivated by the ruling party leaders. This development is further complicating ongoing negotiations.