Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Congress seeks key seats, gives fresh headache to DMK

The Congress party has submitted a list of 39 preferred constituencies, selected by Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, many of which in the capital city would be tough to meet, as they would upset the constituencies cultivated by the ruling party leaders. The Padmanabhapuram constituency, held by Minister Mano Thangaraj, and Raja Kannappan's Muthukulathur in Madurai Central, represented by Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, are among the constituencies in the clashes.