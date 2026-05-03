TN’s final poll picture: Men outvoted women in 12 seats

CHENNAI: Twelve constituencies — Harbour and Edappadi. Veppanahalli, Hosur, Thalli, Palacode, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Omalur, Mettur, Sankari and Veerapandi — saw higher participation from men than women in voting. Notably, Thalli constituency has 5,958 more male voters than women.
Of the 2.93 crore eligible women voters across the State, 2.52 crore exercised their franchise in the Assembly polls. Overall, 2.35 crore men and 2.52 crore women cast their votes on April 23, translating to a turnout of 86.19% among women and 83.96% among men.
According to data released by the Election Department on Saturday, albeit nine days after polling, Tamil Nadu’s total voting percentage stood at 85.10, and women outnumbered men voters overall by 17.24 lakh votes in 222 constituencies. Constituencies such as Sholinganallur, Kavundampalayam, Madhavaram, Avadi and Sriperumbudur recorded higher participation from women.
Five constituencies—Karur (93.41%), Veerapandi (93.36%), Kulithalai (92.79%), Kumarapalayam (92.61%) and Palacode (92.57%) —recorded the highest turnout.
On the lower side, five constituencies in the southern region recorded the lowest turnout: Palayamkottai (68.90%), Killiyoor (71.26%), Madurai North (72.99%), Madurai Central (73.89%) and Karaikudi (74.20%).
Meanwhile, around 5.80 lakh votes were cast through the postal ballot system in Tamil Nadu.
Officials said postal voting was utilised by personnel on election duty as well as eligible senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwD). "Around 68,870 PwD voters and 1.16 lakh senior citizens above 85 years exercised their franchise through postal ballots. These will be counted along with other postal votes," an official said.
In addition, nearly 3.70 lakh voters engaged in poll-related duties also cast their votes using the postal ballot facility.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed that all postal ballots must reach the respective counting centres before 8 am on May 4, the scheduled time for commencement of counting. "Any postal ballot received after the deadline will be treated as invalid," the official added.
The ECI has also finalised the number of counting tables for each constituency. The highest number of 24 tables have been set up in Madhavaram constituency.
Other constituencies in and around Chennai, including Sholinganallur, Poonamallee, Avadi and Maduravoyal, have been allocated between 20 and 24 tables to ensure smooth and faster counting.