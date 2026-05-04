Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026 | Vijay's TVK appears on course to create history, races towards majority mark

However, as the process of counting of votes picked up pace, TVK appeared to move ahead, round after round, across segments spread over all regions of the state including the Western Kongu areas where the AIADMK-BJP combine has a strong presence. If the trends continue to remain the same that favours TVK, Vijay could ensure the biggest electoral upset, something in lines with the "1967,1977" wins he had referred to in his campaign speeches.

While the Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai ushered in the first non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu post-independence in 1967, the charismatic MG Ramachandran (MGR) installed the maiden AIADMK government 10 years later, unseating then DMK government under M Karunanidhi.

TVK was leading in most Chennai segments, all considered DMK strongholds and currently represented by the party in the 234-member House. Ever since 1967, one of the two parties --DMK and AIADMK-- have ruled the southern state, often called the "Dravidian heartland". If the TVK manages to secure majority, it will be the first party to lead the state other than the two Dravidian parties.

A poor show by the DMK has proved most exit polls wrong which gave an edge to it, riding on the number of populist measures Chief Minister M K Stalin had implemented in his five year "Dravidian model," of governance.

If the DMK bites the dust, it would be in lines with its electoral history as it has never retained power barring 1971.

BJP was leading in three out of the 27 constituencies and it is ahead in Thalli, Udhagamandalam and Nagercoil. TVK is ahead in constituencies including Ponneri, Tiruvallur, Poonamalle, and Avadi. AIADMK is leading in segments including Katpadi, and Guidyattam and party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is ahead in Edappadi segment by over 10,000 votes. DMK was leading in segments including Vellore, Anaikattu and Rishivandiyam.