'TVK to contest TN Assembly polls alone:' Vijay confirms four-cornered contest

According to a report in Daily Thanthi, Vijay’s declaration was made at a TVK executives’ meeting in Pattinapakkam, where he stated that the party has not held talks with any political party regarding an alliance and will go it alone in its maiden electoral battle.

"We are going to contest elections alone. Go to the constituencies and do field work. The list of candidates will be announced soon. I am also going to tour all over Tamil Nadu. We will definitely win the elections," Vijay said at the meeting, exuding confidence.