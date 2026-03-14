Nainar Nagenthran says NDA govt certain in TN, dodges query on 'roping in' Vijay

CHENNAI: Even as the BJP state president, Nainar Nagenthran, on Saturday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the next government in the State, he refused to comment on the possibilities of the Vijay-led TVK joining the tie-up.
Distancing himself from speculation over actor Vijay's possible political alignment with the NDA, the saffron party leader said that he could not comment on the matter.
Speaking to reporters after a BJP media training camp here, Nainar Nagenthran said the ruling DMK government would be unseated in the coming Assembly elections and that the NDA would come to power in the State. "I have 40 years of political experience. Based on that, I can say that an NDA government will certainly be formed in Tamil Nadu. How it will happen and who will be part of it cannot be discussed now," he said.
When asked about actor Vijay and speculation regarding his possible entry into the NDA fold, Nainar simply said he could not comment. "You are asking about Vijay and alliances. I do not know anything about it. I cannot comment on that," he said, adding that Vijay's recent visit to New Delhi was related to the Karur incident and should not be linked to other political interpretations.
It may be recalled that the BJP spokesperson, ANS Prasad, was removed from his posts after he openly invited the TVK to join the AIADMK-led front in the State. Despite the action, the entire focus on the NDA front is now on whether Vijay will join the tie-up, amid speculation that secret talks are underway.
Meanwhile, at the training camp, held at a private marriage hall in Aminjikarai ahead of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and senior BJP leaders, including Tamilisai Soundararajan, Karu Nagarajan and Narayanan Thirupathy, took part in deliberations.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Nainar alleged that the DMK government was attempting to shape political narratives using administrative power and financial resources. Referring to recent reports of fuel shortages, he claimed the ruling party was trying to create an artificial perception.
"In Tirupati I did not see crowds at petrol bunks, but in Tamil Nadu there were long queues. DMK workers are sending large numbers of two-wheelers to petrol pumps to create the impression of fuel shortage. They are trying to set a narrative," he said.
He also criticised the State government over law and order, linking crimes against women to the spread of narcotics.
"The major issue in Tamil Nadu today is violence against women. The growing circulation of ganja is a serious concern, and it must be controlled by the police," he said, adding that the police function under the Chief Minister.
Earlier, addressing the training camp, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said political battles today were fought not only on the ground but also through digital platforms and artificial intelligence-driven narratives.
"During the elections, a false narrative was created that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was against reservations and that the Constitution would be changed if the BJP crossed 400 seats. Such misinformation spreads quickly if it is not countered effectively," he said.
Meghwal also criticised what he described as dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu and said the BJP must communicate its policies effectively to the public.
Nagenthran announced that the BJP, along with the AIADMK, would stage statewide protests on March 17 against the DMK government, adding that the political situation in the State would see significant developments thereafter.