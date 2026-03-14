Nainar Nagenthran says NDA govt certain in TN, dodges query on 'roping in' Vijay

Distancing himself from speculation over actor Vijay's possible political alignment with the NDA, the saffron party leader said that he could not comment on the matter.

Speaking to reporters after a BJP media training camp here, Nainar Nagenthran said the ruling DMK government would be unseated in the coming Assembly elections and that the NDA would come to power in the State. "I have 40 years of political experience. Based on that, I can say that an NDA government will certainly be formed in Tamil Nadu. How it will happen and who will be part of it cannot be discussed now," he said.