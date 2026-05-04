Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026 | BJP bigwigs trail behind Vijay's TVK, DMK in TN

CHENNAI: BJP's prominent candidates, including state chief Nainar Nagenthran, former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister L Murugan, are trailing behind the DMK and Vijay-led TVK candidates, respectively, in Tamil Nadu on Monday.
Nagenthran, who is contesting from Sattur for the first time after migrating from his home constituency of Tirunelveli, is trailing by 909 votes behind the DMK candidate Kadarkarairaj A.
Union Minister L Murugan is trailing behind TVK's Kamali S in Avanashi reserved constituency by 2,080 votes as per the counting trends, while former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is behind TVK's Venkataramanan P by a margin of 9,296 votes in Mylapore constituency in Chennai.
The party is contesting 27 seats in alliance with the AIADMK.
BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, who has shifted to Coimbatore North from Coimbatore South, which she won in the 2021 Assembly elections, is also lagging behind TVK's V Sampath Kumar by 839 votes.
The party candidates: M R Gandhi, Bhojarajan M, and C Nagesh Kumar are leading in Nagercoil, Udhagamanalam and Thalli constituencies as per the ECI data.
In Vilavancode constituency, Vijayadharani S is behind the Congress candidate Praveen T T by 6,697 votes.