Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026 | BJP bigwigs trail behind Vijay's TVK, DMK in TN

Nagenthran, who is contesting from Sattur for the first time after migrating from his home constituency of Tirunelveli, is trailing by 909 votes behind the DMK candidate Kadarkarairaj A.

Union Minister L Murugan is trailing behind TVK's Kamali S in Avanashi reserved constituency by 2,080 votes as per the counting trends, while former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is behind TVK's Venkataramanan P by a margin of 9,296 votes in Mylapore constituency in Chennai.

The party is contesting 27 seats in alliance with the AIADMK.