Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: How to cast your vote, polling time, what to carry and avoid

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu heads to the Assembly elections, voters across the State are preparing to take part in the democratic process. If you’re voting this time, here’s a quick and easy guide to help you on polling day.
Voting date and timings in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Polling in Tamil Nadu is expected to be held in a single phase.
Polling date: April 23, 2026
Polling time: 7 am to 6 pm
Voters are advised to visit their polling booth early to avoid long queues, especially during peak hours.
The voting process is simple and takes only a few minutes:
*.Go to your assigned polling station
*.Show your identity proof to officials
*.Your name will be verified in the voter list
*.Your finger will be marked with indelible ink
*.Move to the voting compartment
*.Press the button on the machine next to your chosen candidate
*.Confirm your vote through the display slip
*.Exit the polling booth
*.Make sure your name is on the electoral roll, as voting is not allowed otherwise.
You need to carry at least one valid identity proof:
*.Voter ID card
*.Aadhaar card
*.Passport
*.Driving licence
*.PAN card
*.Any government-approved photo ID
*.Even if you don’t have a voter ID card, you can still vote using other accepted ID proofs if your name is listed.
To ensure smooth and fair voting, avoid the following:
*.Carrying mobile phones into the voting compartment
*.Wearing clothes or accessories linked to any political party
*.Taking photos or videos inside the booth
*.Engaging in political discussions near polling stations
*.Bringing restricted or suspicious items
*.Following these rules helps maintain order at polling centres.