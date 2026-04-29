Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 |DMK wins majority among exit polls; one predicts big win for Vijay's TVK

Most projections give the DMK and its allies between 125 and 160 seats in the 234-member assembly, while the AIADMK-led alliance is expected to secure 50 to 100 seats. Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contesting its first election, is widely predicted to win 13 to 26 seats.

However, a notable outlier is the India Today–Axis My India poll, which suggests a dramatic breakthrough for TVK—projecting it could win 98 to 120 seats. According to Axis My India, the DMK alliance may win 92–110 seats, and the AIADMK just 22–32. TVK is estimated to capture around 35% of the vote share, matching the DMK’s projected 35%, while the AIADMK trails at 23%.