Either in government or opposition, Chodankar's message to DMK

CHENNAI: AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said the Congress party is in a “revival mode” in the State and that the party cannot be a neutral player anymore. "We have to be either in the government or in the opposition," he asserted.
Addressing the media in New Delhi, Chodankar stated that the party has already begun consolidating its base by energising cadre, local leadership and central coordination. “We’re in revival mode. The party has started strengthening its grassroots-level organisations. There is a clear intent among cadre and leadership to reorganise and reinforce the party in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Emphasising the importance of alliances in the State’s political landscape, he noted that coalition politics would play a decisive role in government formation. “DMK Alliance has a better chance of forming the government. MK Stalin will get a second term.
This is perhaps the first time so many alliance partners have come together with the common objective of preventing the BJP from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu. But we cannot be a neutral player anymore; we have to be either in the government or in the opposition," he remarked.
His comments come against the backdrop of recent statements by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, who expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance would secure a sweeping victory of over 200 seats.