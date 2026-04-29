Either in government or opposition, Chodankar's message to DMK

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Chodankar stated that the party has already begun consolidating its base by energising cadre, local leadership and central coordination. “We’re in revival mode. The party has started strengthening its grassroots-level organisations. There is a clear intent among cadre and leadership to reorganise and reinforce the party in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of alliances in the State’s political landscape, he noted that coalition politics would play a decisive role in government formation. “DMK Alliance has a better chance of forming the government. MK Stalin will get a second term.