Submit social media account details during nomination: EC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed candidates to disclose their official social media accounts in their affidavits while filing nominations for the Assembly election.
In a statement, the ECI said candidates and political parties must obtain prior certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before publishing or telecasting political advertisements in print, electronic or digital media.
“No political advertisements should be released without pre-certification from the respective MCMC,” the Commission said.
The ECI also mandated that candidates must submit a detailed statement of election expenditure, including spending on social media campaigns, within 75 days after the completion of the election process.
To curb the menace of paid news, the poll panel has instructed MCMCs to maintain strict surveillance on suspected cases in the media and initiate appropriate action.
The guidelines further state that prior permission from the MCMC is mandatory for campaign-related content in e-papers, bulk SMS and voice messages, ensuring transparency and accountability in digital election campaigning.