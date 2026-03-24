Ready for seat compromise for alliance sake: DMDK

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha on Monday said the party is willing to give up some seats, if required, to ensure the success of its alliance, if others do too from their kitty.
Speaking after a meeting with district secretaries at the party headquarters in Koyambedu, she said the party will take part in seat-sharing talks with the DMK in a day or two. A five-member committee will represent DMDK.
“We will seek our share of constituencies. Final details will be announced after talks,” she said.
Premalatha confirmed that DMDK will contest as part of the DMK-Congress alliance in Puducherry as well.