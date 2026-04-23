No sudden surge; voter turnout rises steadily over elections

The increase between successive elections has broadly ranged between 30–40 lakh votes, indicating steady expansion of the voting base rather than a sudden behavioural shift.



As of 8 pm, voter turnout for the 2026 Assembly polls stood at 84.69%, up from 73.63% in 2021—a jump of nearly 10 percentage points. In absolute terms, this translates to roughly 25 lakh more votes compared to the previous election.



But what is driving the spike? Was it the electoral roll revision? The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) saw a net reshaping of the voter base, with 97 lakh deletions and 27 lakh additions, bringing total electors to 5.73 crore.



The role of the new political entrant, Vijay, is seen as a factor boosting mobilisation, particularly among younger voters. But has voting behaviour changed?



Major parties argue there has been no structural shift in this Assembly poll. DMK functionaries say the rise aligns with a two-decade trend of incremental voter growth, not a wave election.