2026 TN elections | Petition seeks probe into Vijay's asset disclosure

In the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Vijay is contesting from both Perambur (Chennai) and Tiruchy East) constituencies.

The petitioner, V Vignesh, a voter from Perambur and resident of Vyasarpadi, has contended that there are material discrepancies and inconsistencies in the affidavits filed by Vijay for the two constituencies. There is a complete variation of numerical figures in the total value of assets. It has been specifically alleged that Vijay has suppressed asset details in the nomination filed for the Perambur constituency.