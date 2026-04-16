2026 TN elections | Petition seeks probe into Vijay's asset disclosure

CHENNAI: A petition has been lodged before the Madras High Court requesting the Director General of Income Tax (DGIT) Department to investigate the alleged misreporting of asset details in the nomination affidavit submitted by Vijay, leader of TVK.
In the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Vijay is contesting from both Perambur (Chennai) and Tiruchy East) constituencies.
The petitioner, V Vignesh, a voter from Perambur and resident of Vyasarpadi, has contended that there are material discrepancies and inconsistencies in the affidavits filed by Vijay for the two constituencies. There is a complete variation of numerical figures in the total value of assets. It has been specifically alleged that Vijay has suppressed asset details in the nomination filed for the Perambur constituency.
According to the petition, Vijay has declared his total assets as Rs 115.13 crore in the affidavit submitted for the Perambur constituency, whereas in the affidavit filed for the Tiruchy (East) constituency, he has disclosed assets worth Rs 220.15 crore.
The petitioner has further submitted that no explanation has been furnished by Vijay for declaring a substantially lower asset value in the Perambur affidavit as compared to the Trichy (East) affidavit.
It has been argued that such non-disclosure amounts to suppression of material facts.
Hence, a direction has been sought from the Director General of Income Tax (DGIT) and the Election Commission of India to verify whether the asset disclosures made in the nomination affidavits are true, complete, and accurate.
The petitioner has also sought a direction to the District Election Officers of Chennai and Tiruchy to make the inquiry and publish the report to the general public before the conduct of the elections.
The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing shortly.