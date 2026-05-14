Politics

Heavy security at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai following internal split

The violence had led to the premises being ransacked.
Heavy security at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai
Heavy security at AIADMK headquarters in ChennaiPTI
Updated on

CHENNAI:The AIADMK headquarters here came under heavy police security on Thursday following the widening rift in the party.

Additional police personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure to prevent a recurrence of the violent clashes that erupted between rival factions in 2022. The violence had led to the premises being ransacked.The party is currently facing a significant internal rift, with one faction led by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and a dissident group headed by C Ve Shanugm and S P Velumani.The divide became evident after the floor test held in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday. The ruling TVK saw its tally rise to 144 in the 234-member House after 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs aligned with the Velumani-Shanmugam camp cross-voted in its favour.

Subsequently, Palaniswami removed the 25 MLAs, which include Velumani, Shanmugam, Natham R Viswanathan, and C frmo various party posts.Meanwhile, the AIADMK cadres have begun arriving at Palaniswami's residence here this morning to extend their support.According to AIADMK sources, Palaniswami is expected to chair a meeting with his party MLAs and senior leaders to discuss future course of action.A senior AIADMK leader said the party's advocate I S Inbadurai is also expected to meet the assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar to submit a formal complaint seeking the disqualification of the rebel MLAs.

AIADMK
Shanmugam
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami
Velumani
Natham R Viswanathan
JCD Prabhakar

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in